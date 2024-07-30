Swiss railways keep breaking passenger traffic records

Passengers are flocking to the Swiss railways. After setting a record in the first quarter, the railways also achieved a new second-quarter record in 2024. Between April and June, they recorded 5.78 billion passenger-kilometres.

This represents a growth of 2.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, as announced by the Association of Public Transport (APT) on Tuesday. In addition to equalling the record for a second quarter, the railways also recorded the second-highest passenger-kilometres ever measured in their history. The record is held by the third quarter of 2023 with 5.79 billion passenger-kilometres.

With an increase of 1.4% to 2.41 million train-path kilometres, train performance has broken the record set in the first quarter of 2024. The APT has identified the summer holiday season as the reason for the new records.

Rail freight transport, on the other hand, continued to weaken. Nevertheless, the rate of decline slowed from 3.6% in the first quarter of 2024 to 1% compared to the previous year. In total, APT registered 3.05 billion net tonne-kilometres from April to June.

The main reasons for this development are the economic situation in Europe and the numerous construction sites along the north-south axis. In the first quarter of 2024, the railways achieved a performance of 2.91 billion net tonne-kilometres.

