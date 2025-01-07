Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Swiss plan 1,600 extra trains for Eurovision, Women’s EURO 2025 and other events

Trains in Basel.
Keystone / Gaetan Bally
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss plan 1,600 extra trains for Eurovision, Women’s EURO 2025 and other events
Listening: Swiss plan 1,600 extra trains for Eurovision, Women’s EURO 2025 and other events

Swiss Federal Railways is planning to operate 1,600 additional trains to transport passengers to special events in 2025, such as the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 and the Eurovision Song Contest, which are both taking place in Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
SRF

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In total, Swiss Federal Railways are due to provide special trains for over 1,400 events this year. Last year there were much fewer special trains organised (650).

A total of almost 900,000 visitors are expected at the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, the European Women’s Football Championship, and the Eurovision Song Contest alone. In addition to the special trains, Federal Railways also plans to deploy 2,000 customer service officials at the events.

More

The Women’s EURO 2025 is due to take place in various locations across the country from July 2-27, 2025. Around 650,000 visitors are expected. The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel from May 13-17, 2025, attracting some 250,000 visitors.

More

Other major events taking place in Switzerland this year include the Federal Gymnastics Festival in Lausanne from June 12-22, 2025. Around 70,000 participants and 150,000 visitors will attend. Also, the Austrian Wrestling and Alpine Festival is being held in Mollis, canton Glarus, from August 29-31, 2025, pulling in 350,000 visitors.

Major ongoing rail construction sites, such as the eight-week total closure between Fribourg and Bern (28 June to 24 August), will pose a challenge, the Federal Railways says.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
62 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
83 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Volunteers collect plastics and other rubbish on the shores of Lake Geneva in 2018.

More

Swiss court suspends Geneva plan to ban single-use plastics

This content was published on A Geneva court has suspended a ban on the sale of single-use plastics in the city, which was due to be introduced on January 1. This follows an appeal by Swiss retailers to the Federal Court.

Read more: Swiss court suspends Geneva plan to ban single-use plastics
Inflation eases in 2024

More

Swiss inflation settled in 2024

This content was published on Consumer prices fell last year in Switzerland, new figures show. Higher rents and electricity prices were partially offset by lower prices for gas and prescription drugs.

Read more: Swiss inflation settled in 2024
Seasonal flu continues to gain ground

More

Flu cases soar in Switzerland

This content was published on New data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) shows that flu cases doubled in Switzerland between mid and late December.

Read more: Flu cases soar in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR