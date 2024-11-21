Switzerland launches national digital inclusion alliance

The Swiss interior ministry estimates that around a third of society, including the elderly and people with disabilities, have difficulty grasping the basic functions of digital tools. Keystone / Christian Beutler

As many people as possible should have access to digital services. To achieve this goal, on Thursday the Swiss government launched the Swiss Digital Inclusion Alliance, in collaboration with the cantons, associations and businesses.

Shopping online, filing tax returns electronically or booking a hairdressing appointment via an app are practical actions for many people. However, these services are an obstacle for many others, says the interior ministry in a press release.

By being either too difficult to access or too complex, these services can exclude a whole section of the population. The ministry estimates that around a third of society, including the elderly and people with disabilities, have difficulty grasping the basic functions of digital tools. The problem also lies in the lack of accessibility of these services, starting with websites.

Skills network

This is why the Swiss Digital Inclusion Alliance was created and inaugurated on the first National Digital Inclusion Day. It is a skills network that brings together players in the field of digital inclusion who wish to commit to a common strategy, the ministry says.

The alliance is a joint initiative of the Federal Office for Equality for People with Disabilities, the Swiss conference for continuing education, the Swiss Digital Administration, the association of Swiss adult education centres, the Swiss read and write federation and the digitalswitzerland foundation.

In the press release, Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider emphasised the importance of bringing the various players together in this way. She added that this project would provide them with a platform for collaboration and raise awareness of the challenges of digital inclusion.

The alliance is part of the 2023-2026 disability policy. In addition to this programme, the government wants to promote digital inclusion in a targeted manner. Between now and the end of the year, it is expected to adopt a bill aimed at guaranteeing access for people with disabilities to services intended for the public, by requiring private-sector players to make reasonable adjustments.

