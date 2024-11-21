Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Switzerland launches national digital inclusion alliance

Woman holding smart phone
The Swiss interior ministry estimates that around a third of society, including the elderly and people with disabilities, have difficulty grasping the basic functions of digital tools. Keystone / Christian Beutler
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland launches national digital inclusion alliance
Listening: Switzerland launches national digital inclusion alliance

As many people as possible should have access to digital services. To achieve this goal, on Thursday the Swiss government launched the Swiss Digital Inclusion Alliance, in collaboration with the cantons, associations and businesses.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Shopping online, filing tax returns electronically or booking a hairdressing appointment via an app are practical actions for many people. However, these services are an obstacle for many others, says the interior ministry in a press release.

+ Get the most important news directly in your inbox

By being either too difficult to access or too complex, these services can exclude a whole section of the population. The ministry estimates that around a third of society, including the elderly and people with disabilities, have difficulty grasping the basic functions of digital tools. The problem also lies in the lack of accessibility of these services, starting with websites.

Skills network

This is why the Swiss Digital Inclusion Alliance was created and inaugurated on the first National Digital Inclusion Day. It is a skills network that brings together players in the field of digital inclusion who wish to commit to a common strategy, the ministry says.

+ Digital divide widens between rich and poor

The alliance is a joint initiative of the Federal Office for Equality for People with Disabilities, the Swiss conference for continuing education, the Swiss Digital Administration, the association of Swiss adult education centres, the Swiss read and write federation and the digitalswitzerland foundation.

In the press release, Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider emphasised the importance of bringing the various players together in this way. She added that this project would provide them with a platform for collaboration and raise awareness of the challenges of digital inclusion.

+ ‘Electronic identity will make life easier for Swiss Abroad’

The alliance is part of the 2023-2026 disability policy. In addition to this programme, the government wants to promote digital inclusion in a targeted manner. Between now and the end of the year, it is expected to adopt a bill aimed at guaranteeing access for people with disabilities to services intended for the public, by requiring private-sector players to make reasonable adjustments.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
325 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Beer sales dampened by bad weather

More

Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather

This content was published on The past brewing year fell through in Switzerland, partly due to the bad weather. Beer sales shrank again. For the first time, per capita consumption fell below the 50 liter mark.

Read more: Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR