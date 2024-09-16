Switzerland nabs 15 medals at WorldSkills championship

The 15 medals were enough to give Switzerland third place overall. Keystone-SDA

Swiss professionals have won 15 medals at the WorldSkills Championships in Lyon, France: seven gold, seven silver and one bronze. According to the Swiss, the country finished as the best European nation at the competition.

The SwissSkills Foundation also announced on Sunday evening that winning 15 medals meant third place in the national rankings. Education Minister Guy Parmelin congratulated the winners on Sunday evening on X and spoke of an “outstanding result”.

The 15 medal-winning Swiss individual competitors or teams of two come from nine cantons. A particularly high number of medals (five) went to the canton of Bern. However, there were also three winners each from the cantons of Lucerne and St. Gallen.

With 45 participants, the delegation at the WorldSkills in the French city was the largest Swiss representation at these competitions to date. The Swiss competed against young people from other countries in 41 trades. WorldSkills 2024 took place from September 10 to 15.

At the decentralised WorldSkills 2022, Switzerland won 19 medals in 34 competitions and was also the best European nation at that championship. It won five gold and silver medals and nine bronze medals.

