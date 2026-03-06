Lufthansa Weighs More Longhaul Flights as Iran Upends Rivals

(Bloomberg) — Deutsche Lufthansa AG is considering adding flights on routes to Asia and Africa amid growing demand on longhaul routes, highlighting how the war in Iran has upended passengers flows that would have previously been served by Middle Eastern carriers.

Europe’s largest aviation group is studying additional frequencies to destinations including Singapore, India, China and South Africa, it said in a statement on Friday. At the same time, Lufthansa cautioned that the conflict has injected uncertainty into any outlook.

The group expects 2026 earnings to again be “significantly above” last year’s and sales to rise, it said. However, Lufthansa pointed to higher volatility in oil markets due to disruptions to supply chains in the Strait of Hormuz.

Lufthansa is the first major global network carrier to outline how the conflict is reshaping demand. Global aviation has been shaken up since last week’s hostilities began, forcing carriers like Emirates and Qatar Airways to effectively suspend operations.

That’s changed the dynamic for longhaul services, with Asian carriers and European airlines like Lufthansa set to benefit after long seeing the Persian-Gulf rivals siphon off business via their Middle Eastern hubs.

The geopolitical tensions come as Lufthansa Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr pushes to improve efficiency in a crowded European market by bundling some administrative functions and cutting 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030.

In 2025, group adjusted earnings before interest and tax rose to €2 billion ($2.3 billion), above the average €1.85 billion analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue rose to 39.6 billion euros, in line with expectations.

The group’s passenger airlines, which include Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Swiss, generated an operating profit of €1.1 billion in 2025, up 4% from the previous year. Lower demand for travel in the US weighed on unit revenues in the third and fourth quarter.

While fourth-quarter results beat expectations, it’s of “low quality” as a weaker result in passenger airlines was offset by gains in the maintenance unit and consolidation effects, Bernstein analysts including Alex Irving said in a note. The guidance also doesn’t appear to take into account higher fuel prices, the analysts said. Last year’s earnings were supported by a lower fuel bill, a tailwind that could be eroded this year.

Lufthansa Airlines’ turnaround showed progress, with the company predicting a cumulative gross earnings effect of around €1.5 billion this year, rising to €2.5 billion by 2028. Unit-cost growth is expected to be limited to half the inflation rate.

One main driver is the fleet modernization — which will reach its peak this year and next — with near-weekly arrivals of new aircraft such as the Boeing Co. 787. Spohr is also shifting more short-haul flying to lower-cost units such as Discover and Lufthansa City Airlines, where crew costs are as much as 40% lower than at the flagship carrier.

Besides the flight suspensions in the Middle East, Lufthansa also had to cancel 800 flights in February during a one-day strike by pilots and cabin crew in response to stalled contract negotiations. A recent ballot vote by a regional carrier signaled there may be more disruption on the horizon.

Beyond passenger flights, the group runs a cargo unit and maintenance subsidiary Lufthansa Technik. Both units are expected to post a “clear increase” in revenue in 2026 amid continued strong demand in their markets.

