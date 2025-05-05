The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Multinational Companies

Canton Valais wins, Zurich loses in Swiss company reshuffle

Generated with artificial intelligence.
More Swiss registered companies relocated to Valais than any other canton last year.

Keystone-SDA

Last year, 37,816 companies moved their domicile within Switzerland. Most (81%) did so within their respective canton, while 7,470 moved further afield to another Swiss location.

Valais occupies first place (88 net relocations), according to figures published by Crif, a company active in the field of anti-fraud action, solvency checks and information for companies and private individuals.

Appenzell Outer Rhodes was second (65), followed by Fribourg (39). On the other side of the coin, the corporate hotspots of Zurich (-133) and Vaud (-87) lost businesses.

Crif based its ranking on on data from the commercial register.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

