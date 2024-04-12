Myanmar junta troops attacked by rebel drones at Thai border – local media

(Reuters) – A group of Myanmar junta troops that retreated from their base in the frontier town of Myawaddy to a bridge along the Thai border were attacked by resistance groups using drones on Friday, according to local media reports.

Myawaddy, a strategically key trading outpost, was wrested from military control by anti-junta forces led by the Karen National Union (KNU) rebel group on Thursday.

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara told reporters earlier on Friday that no request had been received from the group of fewer than 200 junta soldiers who had retreated to the border to cross over into Thailand.