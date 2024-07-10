Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

NATO declares US ballistic missile defense base in Poland mission ready

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Sabine Siebold

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A new U.S. air defense base in northern Poland, designed to detect and intercept ballistic missile attacks as part of a broader NATO missile shield, is mission ready, the western military alliance announced on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington, the alliance’s chief Jens Stoltenberg said the readiness of the base was an important step for transatlantic security in the face of a growing threat posed by ballistic missiles.

“As a defensive alliance we cannot ignore that threat. Missile defense is an essential element for NATO’s core task of collective defense,” he added, noting ballistic missiles had been widely used in conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The system, dubbed Aegis Ashore, is based at the northern Polish town of Redzikowo and capable of intercepting short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles, according to NATO.

The allied missile defense shield is meant to protect European citizens, territory and forces against ballistic missile attacks.

Other key elements of the shield include a second Aegis Ashore site in Romania, along with U.S. navy destroyers based in the Spanish port of Rota and an early-warning radar situated in the Turkish town of Kurecik.

NATO says Aegis Ashore is purely defensive. About 200 military personnel are stationed at the two interceptor sites in Poland and Romania, with the base in the Romanian town of Deveselu operational since 2016.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
42 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR