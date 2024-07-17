Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

New British government proposes planning overhaul to boost growth

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – The new British government on Wednesday said that the delivery process for critical infrastructure would be streamlined and more power given to local leaders under a proposed planning overhaul aimed at unlocking growth.

New Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made boosting Britain’s anaemic growth one of the government’s core aims since winning a July 4 election, and has pledged to build, rather than block, new housing and infrastructure.

The government said that the proposed new planning law would support economic growth and that local consent would only be able to shape how, not if, new projects are built.

“My ministers will get Britain building, including through planning reform, as they seek to accelerate the delivery of high quality infrastructure and housing,” King Charles said as he read out the government’s legislative agenda.

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill will accelerate upgrades to the national grid, simplify processes around major new infrastructure projects and reform compulsory purchase compensation rules to block “excessive” payouts, the government said. It also plans to increase the capacity of local planning authorities.

In a separate proposed law, the government plans to establish a new framework for devolution in England, giving more powers to the mayors of metropolitan areas and to local combined authorities.

Local leaders will be given powers over planning, transport networks and jobs, as well as establishing a quicker process for more regions to be able to make use of such powers.

“My government believes that greater devolution of decision making is at the heart of a modern dynamic economy and is a key driver of economic growth,” Charles said.

“Legislation will be introduced to give new powers to metro mayors and combined authorities. This will support local growth plans that bring economic benefit to communities.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR