Norway’s Rate Kept at 16-Year High With No Rush to Cut Soon

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Norway’s central bank left borrowing costs at a 16-year high, sticking to its warning that investors may need to wait at least half a year for any prospective easing.

Norges Bank held the key deposit rate at 4.5%, the highest since December 2008, as predicted by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey and repeated its message that settings may need to stay this tight for “some time ahead.” The krone strengthened about 0.3% to 11.4981 per euro at 10:22 a.m. in Oslo.

“Monetary policy is having a tightening effect, and growth in the Norwegian economy is low,” Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement on Thursday. “The current forecast indicates that the policy rate will continue to lie at 4.5% in the period to autumn before gradually moving down.”

Norges Bank, one of the rich-world pioneers of post-pandemic tightening, has struggled more than peers to tame consumer prices. Inflation there is expected to remain the highest this year among the world’s 10 most-traded currency jurisdictions.

With the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank still on track to cut rates as soon as June, the Norwegian decision raises the prospect that it will become the last among such counterparts to start easing.

On the eve of the Norges Bank announcement, the Fed maintained its outlook for three reductions in borrowing costs this year. Earlier on Thursday, Swiss monetary officials became the first among such major central banks to cut its key rate, acting to prevent gains in the franc.

“For the Norwegian krone, the combination of a relatively more hawkish message from Norges Bank today than Fed yesterday is good news,” Nordea Bank Abp economists Dane Cekov and Kjetil Olsen said in a note. They continue to expect the first cut in December, followed by two reductions in 2025.

The bank’s rate path still signals a marginal potential for a higher rate in the second quarter. That, as well as a slight increase in rate projections for 2025 and 2026, is “no doubt a hawkish surprise to most, including us,” Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt, head of FX and corporate research at Danske Bank A/S said.

Traders in overnight swaps now price in a 78% chance of a Norwegian reduction by August, versus 45% at the start of the week.

Norway’s underlying inflation slowed to an 18-month low in February. Still, with the economy performing better than anticipated, the labor market staying tight and a new round of collective bargaining threatening to stoke wages, there’s little pressure for the central bank to pivot toward easing.

Officials cut their forecast for so-called core consumer prices, but they also raised their forecast for economic growth.

“If cost inflation remains elevated or the krone turns out to be weaker than projected, inflation may remain high for longer,” Norges Bank said. “In that case, the Committee is prepared to raise the policy rate again. If there is a more pronounced slowdown in the Norwegian economy or inflation declines more rapidly, the policy rate may be lowered earlier.”

–With assistance from Joel Rinneby, Harumi Ichikura, Stephen Treloar, Alastair Reed, Anton Wilen, Niclas Rolander, Christian Wienberg and Gina Turner.

(Updates with economist comments from seventh paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.