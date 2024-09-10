Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Oaktree Alums Get €400 Million of Commitments for Debut PE Fund

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Sienna Private Equity, co-founded by former Oaktree Capital managing directors, has secured more than €400 million ($442 million) of investor commitments as it raises its debut fund.

The fund completed a second closing during the summer with institutional investors and family offices, adding over €125 million of new commitments to Sienna Private Equity Fund I, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg News. Together with the first closing in January and anchor capital provided by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert NV and other co-investments, the total commitments grew to more than €400 million.

Sienna Private Equity was founded by co-managing partners Vincent Catherine and Hugo d’Avout, who left Oaktree Capital in June 2022. Catherine, d’Avout and Bastien Roleau, who was at Oaktree as well, are leading the private equity initiative. The mid-market firm, operating from offices in Paris and Milan, looks at opportunities across Europe with a primary focus on France and Italy.

Sienna Private Equity Fund I is close to its target fund size and will aim to hold its final closing between the last quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2025,it said in the statement. The fund has started with two portfolio companies — Eight Advisory and ECT Group — and it’s in exclusive discussions about further transactions that could come before year-end. 

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR