Oil Climbs on Hormuz Standoff as Stocks Fluctuate: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A flare-up in tensions over the Strait of Hormuz sent oil higher as stocks fluctuated on concern that a prolonged closure of the waterway could worsen energy disruptions, boosting inflation and slowing the economy.

The standoff drove Brent to $103. A record-breaking rally in the S&P 500 wavered, with traders also sifting through earnings. Software shares got hit as International Business Machines Corp. and ServiceNow Inc.’s results failed to assuage concerns about artificial-intelligence disruption. Tesla Inc. slid after boosting its spending plan. Texas Instruments Inc. jumped on a strong forecast.

President Donald Trump ordered the US Navy to shoot any boat putting mines in the strait, while the military said it intercepted two oil supertankers that tried to evade its effort to prevent passage to and from Iran’s ports. US forces boarded a supertanker carrying Iranian oil in the Indian Ocean.

Iran noted it will not take part in negotiations while a US naval blockade on its ports is in place, and Iran state TV cited the foreign ministry as saying its armed forces are ready to respond to further threats.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains largely frozen, with only occasional movements of Iran-linked vessels breaking the lull.

“Risk appetite is starting to fade again,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “There’s a fair bit of uncertainty when it comes to diplomacy between the two sides. Less comforting is the ongoing lack of clarity around the Strait of Hormuz. With no clear plan to reopen it, uncertainty remains elevated.”

Corporate Highlights:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve a merger with Paramount Skydance Corp., despite widespread opposition to the deal in Hollywood. American Express Co. plans to boost spending on marketing and technology and said its customers’ spending on air travel has been slowing. Lockheed Martin Corp. reported first-quarter net sales that missed analyst estimates, with lower volumes in its F-16 fighter jet program and classified programs. Honeywell International Inc. said war in the Middle East is hurting revenue, primarily in the process automation unit that serves the customers in the energy industry. Super Micro Computer Inc. sank after BlueFin Research wrote that the server company had “lost a significant contract” with Oracle Corp. Comcast Corp. reported first-quarter financial results that exceeded analysts’ estimates with fewer losses among broadband customers, offsetting lackluster growth at its Peacock streaming service. Lululemon Athletica Inc. named Heidi O’Neill its new chief executive officer as the athletic retailer looks to move beyond a turbulent period of slowing growth and investor unrest. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:51 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1712 The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3517 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.43 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $77,955.92 Ether fell 2.5% to $2,331.63 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.29% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.01% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.92% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $93.28 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,732.28 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.