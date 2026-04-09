Oil Opens Higher With Focus on US-Iran Ceasefire: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil opened higher on Friday and US stock futures edged lower as Israeli strikes in Lebanon and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz damped optimism over a ceasefire to the Iran war.

West Texas Intermediate climbed 0.6% to $98.43 a barrel as US President Donald Trump threatened Tehran over charging fees for vessels to use the vital waterway. Trump also accused Tehran of doing a “poor job” of letting energy supplies flow.

S&P 500 Index futures slipped 0.1% in a cautious open, after the Wall Street benchmark rose Thursday to post its longest winning run since October. Gold was a touch weaker on Friday and Treasury futures nudged higher. Asian equity-index futures were mixed.

Traders are watching the shaky ceasefire and planned US-Iran talks in Islamabad this weekend for clues on the market’s next move. While oil is headed for its biggest weekly loss in more than nine months and global stocks for a second week of gains, sustaining the rally will depend on confidence that the truce holds and crude oil flows smoothly through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Not much matters for the market other than the durability of the ceasefire, shipping volume through the Strait of Hormuz and ultimately, whether a bona fide permanent deal is struck,” said Bradford Smith, a fund manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

The mood is cautious in the market as Trump’s declaration signals the US may oppose any new arrangement where Iran uses leverage over the strait to charge tolls. Iran has previously suggested that the fees could be used to rebuild from the war.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to hold direct talks with Lebanon, with the focus on disarming Tehran-aligned Hezbollah. Trump has asked him for a scale-back in strikes to ensure the success of negotiations with Iran, NBC News reported.

The status of the strait is one of the key flashpoints jeopardizing the fragile halt to hostilities between the US and Iran ahead of the weekend talks. The strait is a passageway for approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows. Iran shuttered Hormuz after the US and Israel launched strikes.

“All eyes are now on Friday’s peace talks in Pakistan, where negotiators will attempt to bridge the wide gap between the two sides,” Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia, wrote in a note.

During the US session, the S&P 500 Index closed 0.6% higher, overcoming a selloff in software shares to cap its longest winning run since October. The Nasdaq 100 gained 0.7%.

Elsewhere, data showed the US economy expanded at a slower pace than previously estimated in the final months of 2025. Consumer spending barely rose in February amid persistent inflation that’s set to accelerate due to the war.

“Even before the war, inflation pressures were especially acute in health care and financial services,” said Jeff Roach at LPL Financial. “We are a long way off from material improvement.”

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

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The latest US data don’t reflect the recent surge in energy prices, but Friday’s consumer price index will capture some of that impact, noted Bret Kenwell at eToro. Economists project a 0.9% increase in CPI — the sharpest one-month advance since 2022.

A separate US report Thursday showed recurring applications for jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in almost two years, adding to evidence of stabilization in the labor market.

“We still see low numbers of those filing for unemployment benefits,” LPL Financial’s Roach said. “The labor market is holding steady amid a slowdown, which gives the Fed some time to wait and manage to their dual mandate.”

Corporate Highlights:

A $7 billion private credit fund managed by Carlyle Group Inc. capped redemptions after investors asked to pull 15.7% of the shares in the first quarter. CoreWeave Inc. has struck another, much larger $21 billion deal to supply computing power to Meta Platforms Inc. through 2032. Intel Corp. said Alphabet Inc.’s Google has committed to using future generations of its Xeon processors and other chips. Pacific Investment Management Co. is looking to sell a portion of the $14 billion of debt financing it’s providing for a massive Oracle Corp. data center in Michigan, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Chevron Corp. said its production fell as much as 6% in the first quarter due in part to the Iran war, echoing a similar disclosure from Exxon Mobil Corp. earlier this week. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:23 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.7% S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1694 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.10 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8284 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $71,813.49 Ether fell 0.9% to $2,194 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.94% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $98.28 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,758.68 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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