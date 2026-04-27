Oil Pares Gain, Stocks Rise on Iran Plan Report: Markets Wrap

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Crude oil pared its gains and Asian stocks rose after Axios reported that Iran offered the US a new proposal regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Asian shares rose 1.2% and crude oil trimmed earlier gains to rise 1.4% to $106.78 a barrel. The commodity had earlier risen as much as 2.5%. Gold also erased earlier losses to trade flat.

Iran through Pakistani mediators gave the US a new proposal for reaching a deal on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the ending of the war, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage, Axios reported, citing a US official and two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Corporate News:

Nomura Holdings Inc. shares fell after its fourth-quarter profit missed analysts’ estimates, due to writedowns and a loss in Europe. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. agreed to acquire New York-listed women’s health-care company Organon & Co., in what is likely to be one of the biggest India outbound deals in years. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:58 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix was little changed Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1714 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.49 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8352 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $79,301.62 Ether rose 1.1% to $2,388.75 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.32% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.455% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2% to $96.31 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,691.26 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Bernadette Toh and Jeran Wittenstein.

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