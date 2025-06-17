Oil Rises, US Futures Drop on Trump Tehran Warning: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global markets received a jolt in early Asia hours after President Donald Trump called for the evacuation of Tehran, in comments that contrasted with earlier optimism that Israel’s war against Iran wouldn’t escalate into a wider conflict.

US futures fell 0.6% and oil climbed almost 2% following Trump’s comments in a social media post from a Group of Seven leaders’ summit in Alberta. It wasn’t clear what he was referring to but hours earlier, Trump had said Iran wanted to make a deal. Oil had earlier dropped on signs that the conflict in the Middle East may avoid disrupting crude production.

A gauge of Asian stocks slipped, though Japanese and South Korean shares were marginally higher, after risk-on sentiment returned to Wall Street on Monday and pushed the S&P 500 up about 1% and back above 6,000.

There were mixed signs that investors will keep faith in the US economy, as longer-maturity Treasuries continued to lag the market even after a $13 billion sale of 20-year bonds drew the expected yield level — a notable improvement from last month’s auction disappointment that spurred a broad selloff. The dollar was little changed.

Trump earlier said Iran wants to talk about de-escalating the conflict with Israel even as the two sides exchanged fire for the fourth consecutive day. Asked if the US would get more involved militarily, the US leader said he didn’t want to discuss it. However, he is cutting short his visit to the G-7, according to the White House, and returning to Washington.

Tehran is signaling it wants to de-escalate hostilities with Israel and is willing to resume nuclear talks with the US as long as Washington doesn’t join the Israeli attacks, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday citing Middle Eastern and European officials it didn’t identify. A similar report by Reuters says Iran conveyed the message through Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Iran disrupted the momentum that had driven the S&P 500 back near record levels. While markets initially adopted a cautious, risk-off stance to assess how the conflict might unfold, sentiment improved on Monday as investors speculated the attacks were unlikely to draw in more parties.

“Focus will remain on geopolitical headlines, but as long as the conflict stays limited between Israel and Iran, it’s unlikely to materially impact the markets,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report.

Investors in Asia will be keeping an eye on the Group of Seven summit in Alberta, Canada, where Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday. Tokyo is seeking a full removal of tariffs imposed by the US, including a 25% levy hitting crucial auto industry exports. Without a deal, the world’s fourth-largest economy could tip into a technical recession.

The Bank of Japan is set to keep rates on hold at its two-day meeting ending Tuesday. The focus is a review of its bond purchase reduction plan, almost a year since it started shrinking its balance sheet, according to Bloomberg Economics.

The mood in China was boosted on Monday as data showed unexpectedly strong retail sales in May gave the economy some relief from US tariffs. Still, the momentum may not last as deflationary forces persist and a housing market slump shows signs of deepening.

Despite calmer market sentiment in the US, the Middle East remains tense. Israel launched an attack on the South Pars gas field, forcing the halt of a production platform, following strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites and military leadership last week. However, critical crude oil-exporting infrastructure has so far been spared and there’s been no blockage of the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Middle East producers ship about a fifth of the world’s daily output through the narrow waterway, and prices could soar further if Tehran attempts to disrupt shipments through the route.

Tensions in the Middle East will only add to the conundrum that major central banks face as they assess risks to inflation and growth from tariffs and stop-start commerce flows.

Wall Street will focus on the Federal Reserve decision Wednesday, with policymakers signaling an extended hold on rates. Investors are looking to Chair Jerome Powell for clues on what might eventually prompt the central bank to make a move, and when.

“He may describe recent inflation developments as encouraging, but also downplay their relevance given uncertainty ahead due to tariffs, fiscal policy, and the recent spike in the oil price due to geopolitical developments,” said David Doyle at Macquarie Group. “On net, the risks to market pricing for 2025 lie in a hawkish direction post the communication.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 9:05 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1549

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.84 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1843 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $106,641.01

Ether fell 5% to $2,537.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.43%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 3.5 basis points to 1.445%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.9% to $73.11 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,400.49 an ounce

