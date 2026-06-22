Oil Slides, Stocks Advance After US-Iran Talks: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Oil retreated while stocks were mostly higher as investors assessed early signs of progress in diplomatic talks between the US and Iran.

Brent crude erased early gains and slid 2% to trade below $79 a barrel after the two sides agreed to a roadmap toward reaching a final peace deal within 60 days. A rally in technology shares helped lift Asia’s equity benchmark 0.7%. While S&P 500 futures pared early losses, they remained down 0.4%. European contracts also slipped 0.2%. Gold prices rebounded and Treasuries declined as cash trading resumed after Friday’s US holiday.

“Encouraging progress has been made including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks,” mediators Qatar and Pakistan said in a joint statement as the first session of negotiations concluded in Switzerland. US and Iran also established a communication line to avoid incidents and miscalculation, with the aim of ensuring safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

“In the very very short term, yes, there would be positive sentiment to drive the markets still higher or oil prices lower but do expect some more volatility to come back to haunt the markets over the next 60 days,” Cusson Leung, chief investment officer for KGI Asia, said on Bloomberg Television.

The latest developments came after talks got off to a shaky start on Sunday, when local media reported that Iran halted the discussions after US President Donald Trump once again threatened strikes if Hezbollah keeps attacking Israel. The two sides have agreed to create a “de-confliction cell” involving the parties and Lebanon to help ensure adherence to the cessation of military operations there, the mediators said.

A subgauge of Asian technology shares rallied 2% amid continued optimism over the artificial intelligence trade. Taiwan’s chip-heavy market led gains in the region, with buying of AI and semiconductor shares also drove Japanese benchmarks higher. In Seoul, shares of firms part of the LG Group rallied following a report that executives will visit Nvidia Corp.’s headquarters on Monday to discuss cooperation in physical AI and robotics. LG Electronics Inc.’s stock soared over 13% intraday.

Even so, Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.3%. Trading in US stocks will resume after Friday’s holiday, with the S&P 500 having risen in 11 of the last 12 weeks.

“Asia is at a very significant position in the AI trade or the AI chip supply chain,” Dilin Wu, a strategist at Pepperstone Group, said on Bloomberg Television. “The market sees the Iran agreement as fragile but not fragile enough to trigger an aggressive repricing of geopolitical risks at this stage.”

In fixed-income, the yield on 10-year Treasuries as well as that on similar-maturity Japanese notes rose.

Bond traders, recently forced to reposition for the possibility of higher interest rates ahead, are looking to this week’s personal spending data in the US for an early read on whether the market’s newly hawkish stance is warranted.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“Government bonds will extend declines as lingering inflation risks force central banks toward hawkish policy. The potential that oil will rebound on fractious US-Iran negotiations also adds to the downside for fixed-income assets.”

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Asia Team Leader. Click here for the full analysis.

A gauge of the dollar advanced 0.2%, adding to last week’s gains. The pound traded near this year’s low on expectations Keir Starmer will set out a timetable for his departure as UK prime minister in coming days.

Starmer is expected to concede power in a statement as soon as Monday, people familiar with the matter said, although they cautioned that was not certain. The prime minister spent the last three days considering his position and whether he should continue to fight attempts by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who was elected to Parliament last week, to depose him.

The question for investors is the impact on UK’s finances if Burnham becomes prime minister. He has so far offered little clarity on the potential policies he’d pursue, making it difficult to gauge the ramifications for future borrowing. Markets are nervous about any potential to ramp up bond sales to fund spending, given the UK is already struggling with its debt pile.

“A loosening in fiscal rules would likely be poorly received by the UK bond market and weigh on GBP/USD,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists including Kristina Clifton wrote in a note to clients. “The next level of support for GBP/USD is a long way away at 1.3010, its one-year low.”

Corporate Highlights:

Hong Kong is in talks with Chinese authorities to expand cross-border investment channels and grant mainland buyers access to local initial public offerings, following a regulatory crackdown on illicit offshore capital flows, according to Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Biing-seng Wu has spent most of his career developing tiny chips that tell pixels on flat-screen displays how and when to light up. Twenty-five years ago, he teamed up with his brother Jordan Wu to develop such chips for screens. Today, products from their company, Himax Technologies Inc., can be found in everything from Lamborghinis to smartwatches, and have turned the duo into billionaires. Valerie Baudson couldn’t be swayed. The chief executive officer of Amundi SA, Europe’s largest asset manager, had been looking at Axa SA’s fund unit for about a year, but the economics just didn’t make sense. With talks at a standstill, cross-town rival BNP Paribas SA seized the opportunity, buying Axa Investment Managers to more than double the money it oversees and create a major competitor in Amundi’s backyard. WiseTech Global Ltd. shares tumbled after media reports that the company’s billionaire chairman, Richard White, is being investigated by police over allegations he took advantage of a woman’s immigration status for sex and gave incorrect information for a visa application. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 6:56 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7% Japan’s Topix rose 1.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9% The Shanghai Composite rose 1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1458 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 161.69 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7794 per dollar The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3214 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $64,139.3 Ether rose 0.9% to $1,734.64 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.48% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.99% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.84% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.665% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.82% Commodities

Spot gold rose 1% to $4,196.54 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $75.27 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Abhishek Vishnoi and Momoka Yokoyama.

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