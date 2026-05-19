Oil Slips on Iran Optimism, Asian Stocks Waver: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil fell after President Donald Trump said he was holding off on fresh strikes on Iran, boosting optimism for a deal to end the war and restore energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Stocks fluctuated.

Brent crude oil dropped 2.2% to around $109.60 a barrel after Trump said plans for a strike on Iran were called off following appeals from Persian Gulf allies, adding that “serious negotiations are now taking place.” The comments briefly lifted Asian shares before gains faded. South Korean stocks dropped over 2%, while a gauge of semiconductor stocks fell in the US.

Bonds were mixed in early Asian trading. Government debt in Japan and Australia rose, while Treasuries fell slightly after whipsawing in the previous session on concerns elevated oil prices will stoke inflation. The yield on the 30-year US government debt edged up one basis point to 5.13%, having climbed to a three-year high on Monday.

The moves followed weeks of volatility sparked by the US-Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, with investors brushing aside geopolitical risks as the AI-driven rally pushed equities higher. Markets now face a key test as bond yields from Japan to the US climb and crude oil prices remain elevated, increasing the likelihood the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

“The volatility will clearly continue until the Iran situation is resolved,” said veteran Wall Street strategist Louis Navellier. “If in a month from now, flows haven’t resumed through the Strait of Hormuz, energy prices will almost certainly be higher, fueling higher inflation and higher interest rates.”

Earlier Monday, both the US and Iran said they’d rejected fresh offers as insufficient to secure a deal. The White House said a proposal delivered by Tehran through mediators Sunday lacked meaningful improvement, Axios reported. Iran, meanwhile, indicated US demands are unacceptable.

Trump has repeatedly threatened renewed military action against Iran without following through. There was no immediate confirmation from Tehran of renewed talks. Trump said the US was prepared to attack if an acceptable deal wasn’t reached but didn’t set a deadline.

Elsewhere, the US on Monday issued a new waiver allowing the sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products that are already loaded on tankers, days after the previous one lapsed. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X that the new general license “will help stabilize the physical crude market.”

In other corners of the market, a Bloomberg gauge of the dollar edged higher. Gold was steady at around $4,560 an ounce.

In Japan, the country’s economy grew much faster than expected at the start of the year, supporting the case for further central bank interest-rate hikes.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“While recent attention is mostly on wild swings in long-duration debt, the sustained impact of a higher floor across G-10 yields driven by Japanese bonds will be in the belly of bond curves.”

— Mark Cranfield, Markets Live strategist. For more on the analysis, click here.

Higher oil prices and inflation concerns have rattled bond markets, sending yields from Japan to the US sharply higher. Thirty-year Treasury yields hovered near the highest levels in almost three years as investors weighed fears of persistent inflation against optimism that the US and Iran may eventually reach a deal to end hostilities.

“An environment characterized by elevated oil prices, persistent inflation concerns, geopolitical uncertainty, and rising term premium could create the conditions for a self-reinforcing move higher in yields,” said Noureldeen AlHammoury, chief market strategist at Equiti Group.

Corporate Highlights:

Seagate Technology Holdings shares fell 6.9% Monday in its worst one-day drop in nearly two months after management comments at a JPMorgan conference sparked investor fears that the company won’t be able to keep up with soaring demand for memory chips. Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, speaking days after he joined President Donald Trump’s summit in China, said he expects Chinese authorities will eventually allow the import of artificial intelligence chips from the US. A jury rejected Elon Musk’s claims that OpenAI under Sam Altman’s leadership betrayed its mission to benefit the public by morphing into a for-profit business, finding that he waited too long to sue the company. The Justice Department sought to drop criminal charges against the Indian billionaire, just after an announcement that the Treasury Department was resolving a sanctions-related probe involving the Adani Group’s flagship company. Alphabet’s Google and Blackstone plan to create an artificial-intelligence cloud company to rival the likes of CoreWeave using Google’s specialized chips. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:03 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.2% Japan’s Topix rose 0.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1644 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 159.00 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8022 per dollar The Australian dollar fell 0.3% to $0.7149 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $77,038.82 Ether rose 0.8% to $2,132.12 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.60% Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.725% Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 5.04% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $107.28 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson.

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