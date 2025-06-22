Oil Surges, US Futures Drop After Strikes on Iran: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures dropped and oil climbed early Monday in Asia following US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend.

Contracts for the S&P 500 fell around 0.3%. West Texas Intermediate, the US oil benchmark, rose about 2.5% after surging as much as 4.6% in opening trade. The dollar climbed against the euro and most major peers, while gold edged higher.

The price action reflected typical risk-off positioning, though the moves moderated larger swings when markets initially opened in a sign traders are waiting for further signs of escalation in the conflict.

“The key theme will be volatility — the moves might not stick if, for example, Trump decides the strikes are done,” said Nick Twidale, chief analyst at AT Global Markets. “Trump has the bigger stick compared with Tehran, and as such his next move — be it a further escalation or heading back to the negotiating table — will matter more for markets.”

The strikes led traders to price the risk of a spiraling war in the Middle East and marked an about face from early comments from the White House that suggested Trump would decide within two weeks on an attack to allow for negotiations. Traders will be on the look out for Iran’s response and the next move from Washington.

Market reaction had been generally muted since Israel’s initial assault this month. Even after falling for the past two weeks, the S&P 500 is only about 3% below its all-time high from February. The dollar has climbed just over 1% since hitting a three-year low earlier this month.

Investors have mostly expected the conflict to be localized, with no wider impact on the global economy, said Evgenia Molotova, a senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management.

“It all depends on how the conflict develops and things seem to be changing by the hour,” she said. “The only way they take it seriously is if the Strait of Hormuz gets blocked because that will affect oil access.”

Iran has vowed to impose “everlasting consequences” for the bombing and said it reserves all options to defend its sovereignty. Meanwhile, Israel resumed its assaults, targeting military sites in Tehran and western Iran.

“This marks a turning point for markets,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore. The “question is whether US assets can still command a safe-haven premium.”

Still, downside may be limited because some market participants have been preparing for a worsening conflict. The MSCI All Country World Index has pulled back 1.5% since Israel attacked Iran on June 13. Fund managers have reduced their stock holdings, shares are no longer overbought and hedging demand has increased, meaning a deep selloff is less likely at these levels.

Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly on Sunday said she sees the central bank’s monetary policy stance as “in a good place” currently, with risks to its US employment and price stability mandates as roughly equal. Daly said she sees the central bank cutting rates in the fall, later than Governor Christopher Waller who said Friday he sees a move as soon as July.

Traders will be parsing economic activity data in Europe and the US later Monday to gauge whether the US trade war has crimped factory output ahead of the July 9 reciprocal tariff deadline. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is also due to speak.

Global shares “remain at high risk of a sharp near term pull back as the risk of an oil supply disruption flowing from the war with Iran is high and Trump’s tariff threat is far from resolved,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Ltd. in Sydney.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 8:29 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.2%

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1498

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 146.25 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1842 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $100,763.56

Ether rose 2% to $2,231.51

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.18%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.5% to $75.68 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,375.99 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.