Oil Surges, US Futures Drop on Hormuz Blockade: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil surged and US equity futures slid after President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions with Iran following the collapse of peace talks. The dollar rose.

Global benchmark Brent crude gained almost 8% and European natural gas futures jumped as much as 17% in early trading. S&P 500 contracts fell around 1%. The Australian dollar and South African rand led declines among risk-sensitive currencies against the dollar in early trading.

The US military said Sunday it will begin the blockade of all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports on Monday at 10 a.m. New York time. Freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports won’t be impeded, US Central Command said in a statement. Iran has said they “will not allow” the blockade to go ahead.

The escalation came after US and Iran couldn’t reach an agreement during talks in Pakistan, which is likely to disappoint investors who had added exposure to risk assets last week after the countries announced a ceasefire.

“Trump’s move to announce a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is set to reignite risk aversion this week,” said Elias Haddad, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Gauging how markets will react to ceasefire headlines has been a fraught process since the conflict erupted at the end of February. Big swings have been common as the US and Iran postured for negotiating advantage. Still, analysts said the scale of market reaction may be limited if investors take the view that the talks represent only a temporary setback for hopes of peace.

“The nuance is worth watching,” Dionissios Kontos, co-founder of Meyka AI, an artificial intelligence-driven market analysis firm, said prior to the blockade. “Iran’s foreign ministry left the door open for further talks, so this isn’t a full collapse, just prolonged uncertainty.”

Adding to the potential for turbulence, first-quarter earnings season is about to start in the US, with analysts projecting S&P 500 profits will rise about 12% from a year earlier, the weakest since the second quarter of 2025. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. kicks off the US reporting season on Monday.

Investors are eager to hear what corporate leaders have to say about the mounting risks, which include hotter inflation as a result of the surge in oil, and the threat that consumers start to pull back. Data on Friday showed US consumer prices jumped the most since 2022, although the core measure was relatively tame, while consumer sentiment slumped.

Against that backdrop, higher bond yields are starting to look appealing to some investors. Two-year Treasuries, the coupon most closely attuned to expectations for Fed policy, yield around 3.8%, up nearly half a percentage point since the war began.

Bond traders are likely to “weigh safe-haven demand against the inflation read,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com. “If oil pushes higher on Hormuz concerns, inflation expectations reprice quickly and put a floor under yields. That limits how far the duration rally can run.”

Elsewhere, Hungary’s currency gained versus the euro and the dollar after Prime Minister Viktor Orban was ousted in a landslide victory for the pro-European opposition in Sunday’s election. The result is seen as the most bullish outcome, as it would help unblock access to billions of euros in European Union financing.

While the forint and other Hungarian assets are likely to benefit, the scope for the rally “could be constrained by the failure of the US and Iran to reach a peace agreement,” said Piotr Matys, a currency strategist at In Touch Capital Markets. “Investors and rating companies will also expect the new government to put Hungary on the path of public finances consolidation as soon as possible.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 1% as of 7.03 a.m. Tokyo time Currencies

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1672 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 159.69 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 6.8386 per dollar The Australian dollar fell 0.8% to $0.7005 The South African rand fell 0.9% to 16.5772 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $71,333.29 Ether fell 0.2% to $2,209.4 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 7.7% to $104 a barrel

–With assistance from Ruth Carson and Andras Gergely.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.