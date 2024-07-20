Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Panama to start deporting migrants from Darien Gap within months

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panama’s government expects to start deportation flights for migrants who crossed the country’s dangerous Darien jungle in two to three months, the country’s chief of migration Roger Mojica said Friday.

The flights will be paid by the United States under a recent agreement that the two countries closed earlier this month.

“We are establishing the needs, equipment and requirements that Panama has to face in order to start the program, and we are in conversations with the United States,” Mojica said during a conference call. “We estimate we should be able to start the process in two to three months.”

Panama’s new president, Jose Raul Mulino, has vowed to curb unlawful immigration and has started to work closely with the U.S. to control passage through the jungle that links Central America to Colombia.

Panama’s Darien Gap, a jungle which bridges Central America with the South American continent, saw a record half a million migrants cross last year seeking security and better economic opportunities abroad.

Panamanian authorities estimate some 213,702 thousand crossed the Darien so far this year, many of them children.

The topic of migration has gained traction ahead of elections in the U.S., a key destination for many migrants, with Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump vowing stronger borders and mass deportations.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Sarah Morland)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
41 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR