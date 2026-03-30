Partners Group CEO to Move to a Different Role in Next Few Years

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(Bloomberg) — Partners Group Holding AG Chief Executive Officer David Layton is likely to transition to a different role at the Swiss alternative-asset manager in the coming years.

Layton would step out of the CEO position “in the next two, three years,” Partners Group co-founder Urs Wietlisbach said in an interview in Mexico City. “He is not going to leave Partners Group, he will do something else that is not the day-to-day running.”

Layton, 44, joined the Swiss company in 2005 before becoming co-CEO in 2019 and taking over the role on his own in 2021.

CEOs at Partners Group have historically been in the role for around 8 years, a spokesperson for the firm said. A transition may become a topic in the medium term, but no decision has been taken at this stage, the person said.

The move will be similar to how others in the top seat have stepped back at the firm in the past. Steffen Meister joined the board of directors after leaving the CEO position in 2013, and later became chairman.

“I don’t understand how CEOs can stay for 10, 15 years if you do it the way that our CEOs are doing it,” Wietlisbach said. “It’s weekends, it’s nights, it’s everything.”

One of one of Europe’s largest alternative-asset managers, Partners Group currently manages $185 billion in assets. It has said it expects to triple that to more than $450 billion by 2033.

The firm sees Mexico and Latin America as having an “important role to play” in boosting its infrastructure-investment strategy to more than $100 billion over that period, with energy being particularly appealing, according to head of infrastructure Esther Peiner.

Still, “it will continue to be a diversified infrastructure portfolio we’re looking to build,” she said.

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