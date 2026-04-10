Partners Group Says Fundraising Strong Despite Market Stress

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(Bloomberg) — Partners Group Holding AG said it saw “positive fundraising momentum” for its private markets strategies in the first quarter, as the firm seeks to distance itself from mounting concerns over the health of the private credit market.

The firm said new client demand totaled $8.3 billion across all private market asset classes and client strategies, with $5 billion of new commitments coming from bespoke solutions, according to an interim update released after Swiss market hours on Friday.

That’s on pace to surpass the $26 billion of new client demand the firm reported in 2025. Evergreen strategies saw $2.5 billion in new client commitments and $800 million in net inflows.

Partners Group said it was providing the update beyond its regular reporting cycle to offer transparency during a period of market dislocation. Chief Executive Officer David Layton said in the statement that the company was “well positioned to successfully navigate the current complex environment.”

The firm has been trying to reassure investors about its holdings after the stocks of other alternative-asset managers suffered in recent weeks over their exposures to private credit and to industries potentially affected by artificial intelligence. Partners shares have declined about 13% this year.

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