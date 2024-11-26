Pierer Shares Slump as KTM Unit Files for Insolvency in Austria

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Shares of Pierer Mobility AG tumbled after the company said its KTM AG motorbike unit was filing for a self-administered insolvency in Austria.

KTM will be unable to cover a “very high three-digit million euro” financing requirement, according to a statement. The company will seek to agree with creditors on a reorganization in the next 90 days.

Shares slumped 45% to 6.9 Swiss francs ($7.8), heading for their biggest daily decline on record and extending a loss this year to 84%.

The company owned by entrepreneur Stefan Pierer and India’s Bajaj Auto Ltd. is facing financial strains due to a Europe-wide industrial crisis and lackluster demand for motorbikes. Its parent, Pierer Industrie AG, asked creditors on Monday to extend the maturity of almost €250 million ($262 million) in debt.

Pierer Mobility said the KTM overhaul will include the re-dimensioning of production and a gradual adjustment of excess stock, reducing output of Austrian sites by more than €1 billion in the next two years.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.