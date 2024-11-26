Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Pierer Shares Slump as KTM Unit Files for Insolvency in Austria

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Shares of Pierer Mobility AG tumbled after the company said its KTM AG motorbike unit was filing for a self-administered insolvency in Austria.

KTM will be unable to cover a “very high three-digit million euro” financing requirement, according to a statement. The company will seek to agree with creditors on a reorganization in the next 90 days.

Shares slumped 45% to 6.9 Swiss francs ($7.8), heading for their biggest daily decline on record and extending a loss this year to 84%.

The company owned by entrepreneur Stefan Pierer and India’s Bajaj Auto Ltd. is facing financial strains due to a Europe-wide industrial crisis and lackluster demand for motorbikes. Its parent, Pierer Industrie AG, asked creditors on Monday to extend the maturity of almost €250 million ($262 million) in debt.

Pierer Mobility said the KTM overhaul will include the re-dimensioning of production and a gradual adjustment of excess stock, reducing output of Austrian sites by more than €1 billion in the next two years. 

 

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
352 Likes
234 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
93 Likes
94 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR