Poland to get $266 million from World Bank for Clean Air program, finance minister says

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland has signed a 250-million-euro ($266.35 million) agreement with the World Bank to help finance its Clean Air programme, Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said late on Friday.

“With the president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, we also talked about the challenges facing the global economy and growing inequality in the world,” he said in a post on social platform X.

The Clean Air programme is the eastern European Union country’s subsidy scheme supporting the replacement of obsolete heat sources and insulation of single-family houses.

($1 = 0.9386 euros)