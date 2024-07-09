Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Pope expresses ‘deep distress’ over attacks on Kyiv hospital and Gaza school

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Pope Francis expressed his distress on Tuesday over attacks in recent days against the main children’s hospital in the Ukrainian capital and a school housing displaced Palestinian families in central Gaza.

“The Holy Father has learned with great sorrow the news about the attacks against two medical centers in Kyiv, including Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital, as well as against a school in Gaza. The Pope expresses his deep distress for the increase in violence,” the Vatican said in a statement.

Monday’s strike on the hospital in Ukraine was likely caused by a direct hit from a Russian missile, the head of the U.N. human rights monitoring mission said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, at least 16 people were killed in an Israeli strike on the school in central Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry said, in an attack Israel said had targeted militants.

In the statement, the Pope also reiterated his desire for concrete ways to end the ongoing conflicts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR