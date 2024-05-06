Reuters wins national reporting Pulitzer for Musk investigation

(Reuters) -Reuters won the Pulitzer Prize for national reporting on Monday for a series of investigations that uncovered harm to consumers, workers and laboratory animals across Elon Musk’s manufacturing empire.

Reuters’ winning series, “The Musk Industrial Complex,” revealed a spate of worker injuries and one death at Musk’s rocket company SpaceX and the mistreatment of animals at his brain-implant company, Neuralink.

In addition, Reuters found that electric car pioneer Tesla covered up dangerous defects, rigged its cars’ dashboard driving-range estimates and shared sensitive images recorded by its vehicles without drivers’ knowledge.

Reuters shared the prize with the Washington Post, which won for its examination of the AR-15 rifle and its role in U.S. gun violence.

The New York Times won the award for investigative reporting for stories exposing the widespread use of migrant child labor.

Lookout Santa Cruz won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting for its coverage of catastrophic flooding and mudslides in California, the awards administrator said on Monday.

The annual Pulitzers, first presented in 1917, are the most prestigious honors in U.S. journalism.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax and Eric Beech)