Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia’s Dagestan temporarily on high alert after reports of armed man in Makhachkala

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russia’s Dagestan region was put temporarily on a high alert late on Tuesday after reports of an armed man in Makhachkala, one of the two cities in the North Caucasus region where gunmen killed 20 people over the weekend.

The region’s police conducted checks on several streets in Makhachkala urging people to flee the area after reports of an armed man on one of the city’s squares, RIA state news agency reported, citing a spokeswoman for the region’s internal affairs ministry.

“Everything is calm,” RIA cited the spokeswoman, Gayana Garieva, as saying late on Tuesday, adding the reports about the armed man had not been confirmed.

A representative of the ministry told TASS state news agency that after a couple of hours, police removed the cordon from around the University Square in Makhachkala’s centre.

Russian media reported police continued with further checks and stopping suspicious vehicles.

On Sunday, in brazen coordinated attacks on churches and synagogues in the mainly Muslim region, gunmen killed 20 people in two of the republic’s most important cities, Makhachkala and Derbent.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Russia’s investigative committee said 15 policemen and four civilians were killed, including an Orthodox priest. According to Dagestan’s healthcare ministry, 46 more people were wounded.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

What measures have been taken to prevent floods in your area?

Have you ever experienced a flood event? Have you witnessed a significant increase in flooding where you live? What measures have been taken in your country to prevent recurrent flooding? Are these measures effective?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR