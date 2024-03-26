Russian customs official detained in criminal investigation, Interfax reports

(Reuters) – The deputy head of Russia’s federal customs service was detained in her Moscow office on Tuesday as part of a criminal investigation, the Interfax news agency reported.

The RBK newspaper and the 112 news outlet, citing sources, reported that Elena Yagodkina was being investigated for possible involvement in corruption.

Yagodkina has worked in the customs service since 1997, according to her official online biography, and was appointed deputy head in 2019. She holds the rank of colonel-general.

RBK said the investigation focuses on the years 2011 to 2019, when Yagodkina worked in the main directorate of the customs service dealing with revenue and tariff regulation.