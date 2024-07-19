Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian military delegation is in North Korea to help implement agreements reached by Putin, says Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian military delegation is in North Korea to work on implementing agreements reached during President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to Pyongyang, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The delegation, headed by Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, arrived in Pyongyang on July 19, North Korea’s state news agency KCNA reported and held talks with Kim Jong-un.

Russia and North Korea signed a “comprehensive strategic partnership” pact on June 19 2024 during Putin’s visit to Pyongyang.

The pact includes a clause on mutual defence in case of aggression against one of the countries, Putin said after signing the document.

“Work is underway, including in implementing the agreements reached during President Putin’s recent official visit to Pyongyang,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call when asked about the Russian military delegation’s visit.

“It was a rich, informative and productive visit, and now the two sides are working to implement the agreements that were reached. Our delegation’s trip occurred as part of those agreements.”

