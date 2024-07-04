Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian paratroop commander ordered detained on corruption charges

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian military court on Thursday placed Colonel Artyom Gorodilov, commander of the country’s 83rd Guards Air Assault Brigade, in pre-trial detention for two months on charges of large-scale fraud, the TASS state news agency reported.

TASS quoted law enforcement as saying Gorodilov had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Gorodilov, who was promoted for his exploits in what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine, is the latest in a series of high-ranking Russian military officers and senior defence officials to be arrested on charges of corruption in recent months.

The wave of arrests coincided with the appointment in May of new Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, replacing his longtime predecessor Sergei Shoigu. It has seen major figures, including a deputy defence minister and the ministry’s head of personnel placed in detention, awaiting trial.

In 2022, the New York Times reported that Gorodilov, as commander of Russia’s 234th Air Assault Regiment, led forces that Ukraine and the West say killed Ukrainian civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha in March that year.

Moscow denies its forces carried out mass killings in Bucha.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
40 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
26 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR