S&P 500 Hits Record as CPI Fuels Bets Fed Will Cut: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Calm prevailed across Wall Street as an in-line inflation reading bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve will have room to cut rates in September, driving stocks higher and short-dated bond yields lower.

The S&P 500 topped 6,400, hitting a fresh record. The Russell 2000 index of small firms climbed 2%. While an initial rally in Treasuries faded, money markets priced in an about 90% chance of a Fed reduction next month. Two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, dropped four basis points to 3.73%. The dollar slid.

Underlying US inflation accelerated in July to the strongest pace since the start of the year, though a tepid rise in goods prices tempered concerns about tariff-driven price pressures.

The core consumer price index, excluding the often volatile food and energy categories, increased 0.3% from June. That was in line with forecasts. On an annual basis, it picked up to 3.1%.

The CPI data give ammunition to those betting the Fed has cover to resume cutting as soon as next month, while easing some concerns that new tariffs might stoke lasting price pressures.

“Inflation is on the rise, but it didn’t increase as much as some people feared,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “In the short term, markets will likely embrace these numbers because they should allow the Fed to focus on labor-market weakness and keep a September rate cut on the table.”

For equities, it adds to a rally driven by persistent enthusiasm over artificial intelligence and strong corporate earnings.

“Stocks can continue to move higher, and it is going to take a much larger inflation number – or other shock to the market – for a correction to commence,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

US officials have kept interest rates unchanged this year in hopes of gaining clarity on whether tariffs will lead to sustained inflation. At the same time, the labor market — the other half of their dual policy mandate — is showing signs of losing momentum.

EJ Antoni, an economist at the Heritage Foundation and President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, told Fox Business that the agency could suspend its monthly jobs report.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Trump resumed his criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell over the central bank’s decision to hold interest rates steady.

Fed Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said uncertainty over the direction of the US economy is decreasing, but it’s still unclear whether the central bank should concentrate more on controlling inflation or bolstering the job market.

The Fed’s policy stance is highly data-dependent, and with inflation contained and labor market softness increasingly evident in revised payroll data, the emphasis will now be skewed toward employment, according to Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

“Inflation remains under control for the moment, which means the risks are tilting toward the Fed’s full employment mandate,” said Jason Pride at Glenmede. “The stars appear to be aligning for a September rate cut.”

To Skyler Weinand at Regan Capital, Tuesday’s CPI data was tame enough that it gives the Fed the green light to cut rates by at least 25 basis points in September and opens the possibility of a larger 50 basis point cut in September.

Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research said the market reaction to today’s data is “surprising.”

“Stocks are rallying because a September cut is a lock; however, if I take the data at face value, it implies that tariffs are not being passed onto consumers, which means firms are tolerating a profits margin squeeze for the time being,” he said.

At TradeStation, David Russell says that while Wall Street is breathing a sigh of relief, anxiety will likely continue as tariffs work their way through supply chains.

“This could be the calm before the storm,” said Greg McBride at Bankrate. “A slew of tariffs are taking effect this month. It may take a few months before those costs make their way fully to the consumer, but inflation is poised to pick up further in the remainder of 2025.”

There is some sign of tariff pass through to consumer prices but, at this stage, it is not significant enough to ring alarm bells, according to Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management.

“Markets like today’s inflation print as it means the Fed can lower rates unheeded next month, she said. “Rate-cut decisions in October, December and beyond may well be more complicated.”

With CPI out of the way, the focus will shift to Friday’s retail sales figure, where we’ll see if consumers appear as upbeat as corporate earnings commentary has made them seem and amid worries about the labor market, according to Bret Kenwell at eToro.

Corporate Highlights:

President Donald Trump said members of his Cabinet would continue discussions with Lip-Bu Tan in the coming days after meeting with the Intel Corp. chief executive officer on Monday. “The meeting was a very interesting one,” Trump said in a social media post. “His success and rise is an amazing story. Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together, and bring suggestions to me during the next week.” Elon Musk lashed out against Apple Inc.’s app store practices, accusing the iPhone maker of favoring OpenAI. Just two months after one one of the splashiest public debuts in years, stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Group Inc. said revenue rose more than expected, sending its shares soaring. Gildan Activewear Inc. is in advanced talks to buy US underwear maker Hanesbrands Inc., people familiar with the matter said, in what would be its largest ever acquisition. If Novo Nordisk A/S’s wildly popular weight-loss drug succeeds in a highly anticipated trial for Alzheimer’s disease, Biogen Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Viehbacher doesn’t see it as a roadblock for his company’s medication. Rather, he sees it as an opportunity to potentially combine drugs and create a more potent therapy. China Evergrande Group said its Hong Kong stock will be delisted, marking the end of an era for the former high-flying developer whose demise came to symbolize the country’s property bust. Some of the main moves in markets:

