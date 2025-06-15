Sarepta Reports Second Death of Patient Using Its Gene Therapy

(Bloomberg) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. said a second patient has died of acute liver failure after being treated with its gene therapy for a rare muscle disorder.

The death comes three months after a teenage boy died after getting the one-time treatment, Elevidys. Both cases occurred in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are unable to walk, the company said.

The company has paused a clinical trial, suspended shipments of the drug for patients unable to walk and is considering an enhanced immunosuppression regimen for those patients.

“Our paramount priority is the safety and well-being of the patients we serve,” Louise Rodino-Klapac, Sarepta’s chief scientific officer, said in a statement.

The second death is likely to create more uncertainty over Sarepta’s most important drug and heighten scrutiny over the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to approve it.

Elevidys was cleared through the agency’s expedited review process, a system that allows therapies on the market before definitive trials have been completed. Although early trials of Elevidys didn’t show it slowed the disease, it was originally approved based on its ability to raise patients’ production of dystrophin, the protein missing in people with muscular dystrophy.

The therapy won broad full US approval last year after a top official at the FDA overrode staff objections to the medicine. The $3.2 million gene therapy had failed to clearly slow the overall disease in multiple trials.

The agency gave the drug full approval for patients who could still walk, and an additional accelerated approval for patients unable to walk, such as older patients who have had the disease for years.

About 15,000 Americans have Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder mainly affecting boys that interferes with the production of the protein dystrophin used by muscle cells. It causes severe muscle weakening and atrophy, with patients needing to use wheelchairs as they get older. Most die in their 20s, though some are living longer due to various treatment options.

Vinay Prasad, who now heads the FDA’s division that oversees gene therapies, had criticized the decision to approve Elevidys. In social media posts in March, Prasad questioned Sarepta’s treatment, saying it “seems to be killing kids” with Duchenne and “destroying their livers.”

