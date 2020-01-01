Navigation

Rhododendron ferrugineum Alpenrose

Not a rose but actually a rhododendron, this evergreen shrub grows just above the treeline in the Alps and the Jura. It can grow up to a metre high, and flowers throughout the summer. Its leaves have rusty spots on their undersides, hence the name “ferrugineum”. The blossom has been immortalised in a song by Swiss singer Polo Hofer.

