First data from Euclid space telescope produces ‘gold mine of data’

First data from "Euclid" celestial atlas public
First data from "Euclid" celestial atlas public Keystone-SDA

For the first time since the launch of the European space probe Euclid, the European Space Agency Esa has published detailed observations from the telescope. The new Euclid telescope with Swiss participation has observed millions of galaxies in a short space of time.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“We are opening up a treasure trove of information for scientists,” said Esa Science Director Carole Mundell. According to Valeria Pettorino, who works on Euclid at Esa, only one week of observations will be published, but this is around 35 terabytes of data. This is the “equivalent of 200 days of video streaming at the highest quality”.

Clotilde Laigle from the Euclid consortium described the probe as a “gold mine of data”.

+ In space exploration, Switzerland punches above its weight

Swiss research institutes are also significantly involved in the Euclid mission, which was launched in 2023. These include the University of Zurich, the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) and the University of Geneva.

