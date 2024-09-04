Man seemingly cured of HIV in Geneva

The cure of an HIV patient in Geneva has been confirmed by an article in the renowned scientific journal Nature Medicine. The virus has not been detected in him for 32 months, Geneva University Hospital (HUG) announced on Tuesday.

The man had received a bone marrow transplant in Geneva. Worldwide, only seven people are considered to be probably cured of an HIV infection after a bone marrow transplant. In all of these cases, the transplant came from a donor with the rare CCR5 delta 32 gene mutation, which is known to make cells naturally resistant to HIV.

The special feature of the patient treated at the HUG is that the transplant comes from a donor who does not carry the mutation. Despite this, the virus remains undetectable in him even 32 months after the end of antiretroviral therapy.

In the specialist article, researchers have now investigated this patient’s remission in detail. They hope to gain new insights into the cure for HIV.

