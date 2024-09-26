Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Science

Self-esteem boosts sex lives, says academic study

Self-esteem increases satisfaction with sexual experiences
Keystone-SDA
Self-confident people have more and better sex, according to a long-term study by the Universities of Zurich and Utrecht.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The study shows that people with higher self-esteem feel more satisfied with their sexual experiences.

Conversely, satisfying sexual experiences also lead to higher self-esteem, as Elisa Weber, lead author of the study, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday.

The study, which was published in the specialist journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, is based on data from over 11,000 adults in Germany who were repeatedly surveyed over a period of 12 years.

According to the study, changes in a respondent’s sexual satisfaction led to changes in the person’s self-esteem and vice versa. This correlation between self-esteem and sexual well-being was found to be independent of relationship status. However, it was on average more pronounced in older people and women than in younger people and men.

Self-confident people better express desires

The main aim of the study was to better understand the connection between self-esteem and sexual experiences, said Weber. This was basic research. However, the results could also be relevant for therapies in the future.

The researchers explain this connection by saying that people with high self-esteem may be better able to communicate their desires and preferences to intimate partners, which in the long term results in greater sexual well-being, as the University of Zurich explained in a press release on the study.

The fact that positive experiences in social and intimate relationships generally increase self-esteem, while negative experiences can lead to self-doubt, could also play a role.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

