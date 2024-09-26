Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Science

Switzerland remains ‘world’s most innovative country’

Switzerland remains the world's most innovative country, according to the UN
Switzerland remains the world's most innovative country, according to the UN Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland remains ‘world’s most innovative country’
Listening: Switzerland remains ‘world’s most innovative country’

Switzerland remains the world's most innovative country, ahead of Sweden and the United States, with China moving up to 11th place, according to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

But WIPO also deplored the slowdown in innovation in its communication on Thursday.

For well over a decade, Switzerland has been ranked first in the Global Innovation Index, which brings together dozens of indicators from more than 130 countries. According to the report, it ranks in the top five in all areas except infrastructure, where it comes seventh.

+ Switzerland ‘could lose innovation lead’

As was the case a year ago, it leads the way in terms of access to new technologies and the production of know-how and technologies.

It is no longer in the lead for the political environment for business, where it comes behind Singapore for the first time, or for patents.

More broadly, WIPO deplores a 40% drop in venture capital investment last year, and a slowdown in research spending in the various countries.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
131 Likes
93 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR