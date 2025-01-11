Zurich researchers develop climate-friendly dehumidifier

These innovative wall and ceiling elements are made from finely ground waste from marble quarries and are produced using a 3D printer, the federal technology institute ETH Zurich said on Friday.
To dehumidify rooms, ventilation systems are commonly used in office and administration buildings today. Although this mechanical dehumidification of rooms works reliably, it costs energy, according to the university. Depending on the electricity used, it contributes to climate pollution.
According to the university, the components developed by the ETH researchers could replace mechanical ventilation systems. According to the researchers’ calculations, the elements cause significantly less greenhouse gas emissions over a 30-year life cycle than a ventilation system that dehumidifies the air to the same extent.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
In Switzerland, New Year brings ‘burka ban’ and pension hikes
Former Swiss finance minister slams report on Credit Suisse collapse
This content was published on
Former Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer has criticised a parliamentary report on UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse, rejecting accusations that he hid the seriousness of the situation from the government.
More and more Swiss celebrities and institutions leaving X
This content was published on
The short messaging service X has also lost its reputation in Switzerland. More and more personalities and institutions are turning their backs on tech billionaire Elon Musk's platform.
Opponents of Crans-Montana ski work appeal to Federal Court
This content was published on
Opponents of the new finishing area stadium for the national piste in Crans-Montana, site of the 2027 Alpine World Ski Championships, have appealed to the Swiss Federal Court.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.