Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Serbia, EU’s Frontex agency sign new border control agreement

This content was published on
2 minutes

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Serbia and the European Union’s border agency, Frontex, agreed on Tuesday to start deploying guards across the country’s borders and not just those with EU members, in a bid to control and prevent illegal migration and cross-border crime.

Thousands of people from the Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan and North Africa annually use the so-called Balkan route, which runs via Turkey, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Serbia, to reach wealthy Western countries.

After signing the agreement with the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, in Belgrade; Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said the deal will help the Balkan country improve the security of its borders.

“Every additional policeman from the EU who joins our border police will help in a comprehensive response to the challenges of the fight against irregular migration,” Dacic told reporters.

On the basis of a 2019 EU regulation, Frontex can assist countries it signs agreements with throughout their territories and can exercise powers such as border checks and registration of persons.

The new agreement will replace the 2021 arrangement between Belgrade and Frontex that allowed joint operations at Serbia’s borders with EU members Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia.

Serbia also borders Western Balkan republics Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo, which it refuses to recognize.

So far, out of six Western Balkan countries, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania and Montenegro have signed arrangements with Frontex.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
83 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR