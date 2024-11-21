Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

SNB’s Tschudin Says Inflation Is Comfortably in Range of 0%-2%

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Consumer-price growth is well within the Swiss National Bank’s target range, according to Governing Board member Petra Tschudin.

“Inflation is now comfortably in the range of 0% to 2% where we want to see it,” Switzerland’s newest rate setter told a group of money-market professionals in Geneva on Thursday.

Swiss inflation slowed to 0.6% in October and some economists have warned that it could undershoot the SNB’s price goal in the foreseeable future.

Policymakers have reduced interest rates at every one at this year’s three meetings and are expected to do so again next month. After that they may cut one more time, bringing the policy rate to 0.5%. 

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
325 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR