Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Soccer-England’s Bellingham investigated after crotch gesture

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Andrew Cawthorne

HAMBURG, Germany (Reuters) – UEFA is to investigate England midfielder Jude Bellingham for potential indecent conduct after he was seen grabbing his crotch while looking at the crowd following a last-16 victory over Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Bellingham, 21, scored an astonishing 95th-minute equaliser to push the game into extra time, gesturing after his goal at England fans who had been critical, then making the crotch gesture following the final whistle with the game won 2-1.

“An UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham, having allegedly occurred in the scope of this match,” UEFA said in a statement on Monday.

While Bellingham’s aggressive goal celebration was clearly an angry message to England fans, the crotch gesture was viewed by some spectators as an insult to Slovakia.

Bellingham, however, said on social media that he was having a laugh with friends.

“An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” he said.

There was no immediate reaction from Bellingham or the English Football Association to UEFA’s statement.

The Real Madrid player has been showered with praise in the past for his maturity, but acknowledged after the Slovakia game that he felt an explosion of emotion after his bicycle-kick goal, given days of heavy criticism of England on social media.

“People talk a lot of rubbish and it’s nice that, when you deliver, you can give them a little bit back,” he told reporters shortly after the game in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

He was walking alongside captain and fellow goalscorer Harry Kane when he kissed his hand and lowered it to his groin, according to footage of the players at the end of the game.

UEFA also said it was charging England’s FA for their fans’ lighting of fireworks and other disorder.

European football’s body has an array of possible sanctions at its disposal from fines to suspensions. Albania’s Mirlind Daku was banned for two games after leading fans in offensive chants.

England, who have put in strangely tepid and disjointed displays despite being among the pre-tournament favourite, face Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
18 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
35 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR