Stock Futures, Yields Rise After Robust Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures rose and Treasury yields climbed after the latest jobs report highlighted a cooling yet resilient labor market.

Futures on the S&P 500 gained 1%. A dollar index trimmed losses. The policy-sensitive two-year yield jumped nearly four basis points to 3.74%.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

The latest data came in above estimates, giving traders the first glimpse of the jobs market since President Donald Trump announced widespread tariffs. Bond investors have already been betting that Trump’s trade policies will slow the US economy and force the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. Traders still expect nearly four Fed rate cuts this year.

*US APRIL NONFARM PAYROLLS RISE 177,000 M/M; EST. +138K

“This data at first glance is reassuring in that it shows that a recession maybe not just around the corner,” said Karen Georges, an equity fund manager at Ecofi in Paris. “These good numbers are not likely to fuel inflation but this is no game changer for the Fed and Powell. But just for the very short term, these are good numbers for markets, which are still fragile.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1% as of 8:40 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.9%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1335

The British pound was little changed at $1.3289

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 144.50 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $96,984.95

Ether fell 0.3% to $1,834.99

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.27%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.49%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.44%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1% to $58.59 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,259.40 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Anand Krishnamoorthy, Cecile Gutscher, Julien Ponthus and John Viljoen.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.