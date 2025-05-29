Stock Futures and Dollar Rally on Tariff Ruling: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US assets got a boost Thursday after the vast majority of President Donald Trump’s global tariffs were deemed illegal and blocked by the US trade court. Upbeat earnings from Nvidia Corp. also lifted investor sentiment.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained 1.6% and 2% after the ruling, which the Trump administration will appeal. Asian shares gained 0.6%, with Japanese and South Korean stocks rising more than 1.5%. The yen weakened and the dollar strengthened, with a gauge of the greenback rising to the highest level in more than a week. The yield on the 10-year US Treasuries rose three basis points.

Nvidia surged almost 5% in post-market trading in New York after the chipmaker delivered a solid revenue forecast.

While investors sought more clarity on the impact from the court decision, the ruling provided a temporary reprieve after global financial markets were hit by a sweeping selloff from Trump’s April 2 announcement of the levies. The century-high tariffs and the president’s plans to cut taxes had spooked investors, who caught on to a “Sell America” trade on concerns the trade war will hurt global growth.

“This might be considered a body blow, but it’s not the final rendering,” Timothy Moe, the chief Asia Pacific equity strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Specifically, there are number of other substitute acts that Trump administration could employ to maintain tariffs.”

A panel of three judges at the US Court of International Trade in Manhattan issued a unanimous ruling Wednesday which sided with Democratic-led states and small businesses that accused Trump of wrongfully invoking an emergency law to justify the bulk of his levies.

The court gave the administration 10 days to “effectuate” its order, but didn’t provide any specific directions of steps it must take to unwind the tariffs. The US Supreme Court may ultimately have the final say in the high-stakes case that could impact trillions of dollars in global trade.

The order applies to Trump’s global flat tariff, elevated rates on China and others, and his fentanyl-related tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico. Other tariffs imposed under different powers, like so-called Section 232 and Section 301 levies, are unaffected, and include the tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles.

“More details are needed,” said Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. “Particularly whether there is an injunction or whether this goes to an appeal process and tariffs remain in place for now. The best guess at this stage is that the administration has enough powers to bypass the ruling and implement tariffs on several grounds.”

The greenback strengthened as much as 0.4% Thursday. The dollar index has tumbled more than 7% since a February high as the trade war badly hurt sentiment on US assets and fueled a re-think on the world’s reliance on the US currency.

“The dollar has been sold heavily on the tariffs, so it makes sense we’re seeing the opposite happen now, as the trade outlook becomes more positive at the margin,” said Mingze Wu, currency trader at StoneX Financial Pte in Singapore.

Spreads on Asian investment-grade dollar bonds tightened about 1 basis point on Thursday, according to traders. The yield premiums had already compressed to a two-month low earlier on Wednesday, mirroring a move in global peers, as fears about a global trade war eased.

Separately, Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang soothed investor fears about a China slowdown by delivering a solid sales forecast, saying that the AI computing market is still poised for “exponential growth.”

While Nvidia boosted optimism, HP Inc. dropped about 8% in extended trading after the company’s profit outlook fell short of estimates and it cut the annual earnings forecast, pointing toward a weaker economy and continuing costs from US tariffs on goods from China.

News reports that the Trump administration is moving to restrict the sale of chip design software to China spurred a plunge in Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Synopsys Inc.

China’s chip software stocks jumped after the Trump administration told some US semiconductor design application makers to stop shipments to the country. The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security sent letters to at least some of the leading providers of electronic design automation (EDA) products Friday telling them to halt shipments to Chinese customers, people familiar with the matter said.

Nvidia’s outlook sent chip stocks and suppliers in Asia higher, including Advantest Corp., SK Hynix Inc. and Foxconn Industrial. The advances in South Korea sent the local index to the highest level in nine months.

“This was a robust quarter with very positive commentary around demand despite the China issue,” wrote Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. “This is a very important print and guide for the broader tech world and it shows the AI revolution is heading into its next gear of growth despite the Trump tariff war playing out.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1.6% as of 1:42 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 1.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1251

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 145.73 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1976 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $107,507.98

Ether rose 3.5% to $2,727.2

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.50%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.515%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.36%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $62.74 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,273.86 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson, Winnie Hsu, Matthew Burgess and Abhishek Vishnoi.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.