Stock Futures Erase Losses After Retail Sales Data: Markets Wrap

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks erased losses after a mixed retail sales report did little to alter bets on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path this year.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.32%. The dollar wavered.

US retail sales rose by less than forecast in February and the prior month was revised lower. The value of retail purchases, not adjusted for inflation, increased 0.2% after a revised 1.2% decline in January, Commerce Department data showed Monday. Excluding autos, sales advanced 0.3%.

A sense of wait-and-see may emerge from policymakers this week, in their first assessment of how President Donald Trump’s trade policies are impacting the economy. With Federal Reserve officials expected to hold rates steady on Wednesday, the market will focus on officials’ updated economic projections and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference for clues on the path ahead.

Key events this week:

  • Germany ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday
  • US housing starts, import price index, industrial production, Tuesday
  • Bank of Japan rate decision, Wednesday
  • Eurozone CPI, Wednesday
  • Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday
  • China loan prime rates, Thursday
  • Bank of England rate decision, Thursday
  • US Philadelphia Fed factory index, jobless claims, existing home sales, Thursday
  • Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday
  • Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:41 a.m. New York time
  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%
  • Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%
  • The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
  • The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0891
  • The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2964
  • The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 148.90 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin was little changed at $83,272.38
  • Ether rose 0.8% to $1,909.96

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.32%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.84%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.68%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $68.02 a barrel
  • Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,993.71 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sujata Rao, John Viljoen and Catherine Bosley.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

