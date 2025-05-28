Stock Futures Jump, Dollar Gains on Tariff Ruling: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures jumped and the dollar strengthened after President Donald Trump’s global tariffs were deemed illegal and blocked by the US trade court. Upbeat earnings from Nvidia Corp. also boosted investor sentiment.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained 1.3% and 1.6% respectively. The ruling can now be appealed by the Trump administration in federal court. The yen declined 0.7% and oil jumped 1%. Shares in Nvidia rose over 5% in post-market trading in New York Wednesday after the company delivered a solid revenue forecast.

Global financial markets were hit by a sweeping selloff after Trump’s bid to remake the world trading order proved more aggressive than expected. Trump’s tariff blitz, announced April 2, spooked investors who remain wary on how the levies will impact global growth. It also prompted equity strategists to trim market forecasts for US stocks and central bankers had started to factor in potential impact on inflation.

Despite the favorable market reaction to Nvidia’s results, “the broader concern is that trade tensions and potential tariff impacts on data center expansion could create headwinds for AI chip demand in upcoming quarters,” Jacob Bourne, an analyst for Emarketer, said in a note.

While Nvidia boosted optimism, HP Inc. dropped about 15% in extended trading after the company’s profit outlook fell short of estimates and it cut the annual earnings forecast, pointing toward a weaker economy and continuing costs from US tariffs on goods from China.

News reports that the Trump administration is moving to restrict the sale of chip design software to China spurred a plunge in Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Synopsys Inc. Meantime, Tesla Inc. was said to begin its robotaxi service in Austin on June 12.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1.3% as of 8:36 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1256

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 145.63 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1964 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $108,008.87

Ether rose 1.7% to $2,678.65

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $62.18 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $3,259.71 an ounce

