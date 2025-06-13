Stock Futures Retreat, Havens Rally on Iran Strike: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A tempered rush to safety swept global markets after Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear targets, with oil taking the heaviest blow as traders stayed on edge for signs of an escalating confrontation. Stock futures were down 0.9% after earlier tumbling twice that.

Brent crude gained 7.6%, having earlier surged as much as 13% in the biggest intraday jump since March 2022. Gold rose 1.2% to the highest in more than a month.

The dollar rebounded 0.5% from Thursday’s three-year low. US Treasuries were little changed, with the yield on the 10-year note at 4.35%.

The airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear program and ballistic-missile sites renewed a standoff between two adversaries that risks spiraling into a wider conflict. While the reaction was strongest in crude oil, other pockets of the market suggested that investors are watching how long the tensions will last and whether the situation escalates.

“We are seeing behavior fully consistent with risk-off,” said Geoff Yu, FX and macro strategist at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. “This is probably the starting point for markets, but as we know correlations have been variable in recent weeks and much will depend on the reaction of Iran, the US and others.”

The attacks are coming at a time when equity markets had recovered from a slump in April that was caused by US President Donald Trump’s tariff war. An index of global stocks touched a record Thursday, gaining more than 20% from a low hit in April.

“Short term it will be used as an excuse or a catalyst by investors for some profit taking, after a very strong comeback of risk assets,” said Vincent Mortier, chief investment officer at Amundi SA. “Price reaction of historical safe havens has been minimal. We believe the events of last night will remain localized and will not degenerate into something more global.”

Energy stocks rose in US premarket trading on the back of crude oil gains, with Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. both advancing more than 2.5%. Defense contractors such as RTX Corp. and Lockheed Martin Corp. also moved higher on expectations of elevated military spending. Travel stocks were under pressure.

Israel said the operation will continue for “as many days” as it takes to remove the threat. Iran vowed to retaliate against Israel and, possibly, US assets in the Middle East.

Trump urged Iran to make a deal “before it is too late.”

The strikes follow repeated warnings by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cripple Iran’s nuclear program. Iran had previously said it would inaugurate a new uranium-enrichment facility in response to censure by the UN atomic watchdog over its nuclear program.

Any persistent gain in oil prices could fuel inflation, adding to the challenges confronting the Federal Reserve and other central banks as policymakers also contend with the repercussions of Trump’s trade war. For now, changes in the prices of crude futures point to fears of a drawn-out conflict.

“This goes against what central banks were expecting for oil prices and could potentially change their scenario by heating up inflation and slowing growth,” said Alexandre Hezez, chief investment officer at Group Richelieu.

Other Highlights:

Investigators have started combing the wreckage of Air India flight AI171 as they seek to determine what caused the Boeing Co. Dreamliner to crash shortly after takeoff Thursday afternoon.

Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are exploring issuing their own stablecoins, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Meta Platforms Inc. has finalized a multibillion-dollar investment in Scale AI and recruited the startup’s chief executive officer to join its artificial intelligence efforts.

French banking group BPCE agreed to acquire Lone Star’s Novo Banco SA in a deal valuing the Portuguese lender at an estimated €6.4 billion ($7.4 billion).

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.9% as of 8:29 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%

The euro fell 0.6% to $1.1515

The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.3530

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 144.19 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $105,098.11

Ether fell 3.4% to $2,552.26

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.35%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.48%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.50%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 8.3% to $73.70 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.2% to $3,426.94 an ounce

–With assistance from Andre Janse van Vuuren, Anand Krishnamoorthy and Alice Gledhill.

