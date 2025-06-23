Stock Futures Rise as Iran Response Fears Recede: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures advanced and crude prices fluctuated on speculation that Iran’s immediate response to Washington’s bombing of its nuclear sites is unlikely to significantly disrupt oil traffic from the Middle East.

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.2% while European stocks were little changed. Brent crude was flat after shedding an advance of as much as 5.7%. The dollar strengthened 0.5% while US Treasuries slipped.

Subscribe to the Bloomberg Daybreak Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Oil remained the primary focus as any interruption to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a major artery for global crude and natural gas, raises the specter of a spike in energy prices. While Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country reserved all options for a response, there haven’t yet been any signs of disruption to physical flows.

“The key will be whether there is a closure in the Strait of Hormuz. That’s not our central scenario,” said Francisco Simon, European head of strategy at Santander Asset Management. “The evolution of the conflict in the coming days and weeks will keep the market in a range.”

Market reaction had been generally muted since Israel’s initial assault on Iran this month. Even after falling for the past two weeks, the S&P 500 is only about 3% below its all-time high from February.

Further downside may be limited because some investors have been preparing for a worsening conflict. Fund managers have reduced their stock holdings, shares are no longer overbought and hedging demand has increased, meaning a deep selloff is less likely at these levels.

The market’s sanguine reaction offers investors an opportunity to reduce their risk exposure, noted Mohit Kumar, chief European strategist at Jefferies International.

“We don’t see a closure of the Hormuz strait but see possibility of disruption,” Kumar said. “Our base case would be a period of uncertainty lasting a few weeks, but without a sharp escalation.”

A data release on Monday showed private sector activity in the euro area barely grew in June, as erratic US trade policy and geopolitical conflicts leave companies in the dark on what’s next.

The Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index by S&P Global held at 50.2, remaining just above the 50 threshold separating growth from contraction, data showed. Economists had anticipated an acceleration to 50.5.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 4.39%. While yields initially sank when Israel started its attacks on Iran earlier this month, the moves swiftly reversed over concern about a resurgence in inflation.

If Iran was to close the Strait of Hormuz, “a stagflation scenario with lower growth and higher inflation due to elevated oil prices is the main risk for markets,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. “It would also curb the abilities of central banks to support markets.”

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. rolled out its long-promised driverless taxi service to a handful of riders Sunday, a modest debut for what Elon Musk sees as a transformative new business line.

A takeover battle for London healthcare REIT Assura Plc took a new turn after the board switched its recommendation from an all-cash private equity offer to a sweetened one by a listed player.

British Airways and Singapore Airlines Ltd. canceled flights to the Persian Gulf, increasing aviation disruptions in the region after the US struck three nuclear sites in Iran and Tehran vowed to retaliate.

Technology investor Prosus NV swung into profit for the first time, as it switches strategy under Chief Executive Officer Fabricio Bloisi.

Buyout firm Advent reached an agreement to buy Spectris Plc, a UK maker of precision and testing equipment and software, for about £3.8 billion ($5.1 billion).

Nomura Holdings Inc. more than doubled Kentaro Okuda’s pay last year, rewarding the chief executive officer for guiding Japan’s largest brokerage to a record annual profit.

Stellantis NV is reorganizing its top management ranks as new Chief Executive Officer Antonio Filosa begins his push to turn around the struggling automaker.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:15 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.1468

The Japanese yen fell 1.2% to 147.79 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.1914 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3395

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.2% to $101,729.2

Ether rose 3.2% to $2,258.5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.39%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.55%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Macarena Muñoz, Sagarika Jaisinghani and Richard Henderson.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.