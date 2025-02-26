Stock Futures Rise Before Crucial Nvidia Result: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures pointed to a strong open on Wall Street ahead of key earnings from Nvidia Corp. that could help reignite the artificial intelligence-driven rally.

Shares in Nvidia, the top provider of chips used in new AI computers, rose as much as 3% in US premarket trading. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 climbed about 0.8% while those on the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.

The Nvidia report, due after the US market close, could fuel a move in the stock of 8.5% in either direction, options data imply. It will come after a period of underperformance for the shares, following two years of blistering gains, as recent months showed AI computing adoption won’t be a straight path.

The concerns have rippled across the US technology sector, pushing the Magnificent Seven group of bellwether tech megacaps into correction territory on Tuesday. The stocks ticked higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

“The reality is, we need a good set of numbers from Nvidia to keep this bull track in place in the US,” said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Co. “It will be important that the numbers are good and the outlook is good. If it’s a really disappointing reading the market will be vulnerable to a further setback.”

Other significant premarket movers included Super Micro Computer Inc., which jumped 25% on news it had met a deadline to submit financial reports to stay listed on the Nasdaq. Human resources firm Workday Inc. rallied on forecast-beating results, while a $6 billion buyback announcement lifted General Motors Co.

Mining firm Freeport-McMoRan Inc. gained after President Donald Trump signaled tariffs on copper, sending prices for the metal higher.

Europe’s regional stocks benchmark rose to a record, led by resources and mining companies. In addition, sentiment was boosted by strong results from a slew of firms including Anheuser-Busch InBev, Banco Santander SA, Fresenius SE and Alcon AG.

In bond markets, the yield on 10-year Treasuries steadied after Tuesday’s 11-basis-point decline fueled by weaker-than-expected economic data and increased bets on Federal Reserve policy easing. Borrowing costs edged two basis points higher, and the dollar also firmed against G-10 peers as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve official Raphael Bostic.

Surging copper prices dominated commodity markets after the latest tariff threat, while gold traded just off the latest all-time high hit on Monday.

Key events this week:

US new home sales, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Jeff Schmid, Beth Hammack, Patrick Harker, Michael Barr, Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US PCE inflation, income and spending, Friday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 8:27 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.8%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0493

The British pound was little changed at $1.2662

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 149.36 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $87,759.71

Ether fell 3.1% to $2,433.92

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.28%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.42%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.47%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

