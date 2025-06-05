Stock Futures Waver as US Payrolls Data Looms: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures struggled for direction as investors awaited Friday’s payrolls report, following a series of data releases that offered varied signals on the health of the economy.

S&P 500 contracts drifted. The yield on 10-year US Treasuries dropped three basis points as Wednesday’s bond rally extended. The dollar fell 0.2%. Stocks and bonds in Europe rose as the central bank delivered an expected interest-rate cut.

The wild swings in stocks that were sparked by the Trump administration’s tariff announcements in April — and subsequent rebound — have given way to more subdued daily moves in recent weeks. The US benchmark has remained largely flat since mid-May as traders assess the impact of the trade war on economic activity.

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose in the week through May 31 to the highest since October, Labor Department data showed.

Figures due Friday are expected to show that growth in nonfarm payrolls slowed and the unemployment rate remained steady. While the print would chime with figures from Wednesday that pointed to a contraction in US services and a deceleration in private hiring, separate data earlier in the week unexpectedly showed a fairly broad advance in US job openings.

“Consensus is for lower job creation,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. “I think there must be a big surprise to the downside for volatility to increase.”

The European Central Bank lowered its deposit rate for an eighth time by a quarter point to 2% on Thursday. Money markets are expecting another cut in September, when trade talks with the US should have concluded and fresh forecasts will reveal the full implications of the tariffs.

The euro ticked higher by 0.2%, extending the common currency’s advance of more than 10% against the dollar year-to-date. European stocks were on track for the highest close in more than two weeks.

Some investors are warning that the current period of relative market calm could once again give way to volatility, as uncertainty lingers over the outcome of trade negotiations between the US and its biggest trading partners — and the full economic impact remains unclear.

Bond markets are also closely monitoring the cost of Trump’s signature tax bill, with some investors warning that the legislation is set to worsen the country’s fiscal trajectory and debt commitments.

“Our bias remains to sell any rallies” in US bonds, said Mohit Kumar, chief European strategist at Jefferies International. “We are concerned over the fiscal deficits and the willingness of the rest of the world to continue financing US fiscal deficits.”

Japanese government bonds rose after an auction of 30-year debt was better than many investors had feared. Still, a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.92 at the offering pointed to a general lack of appetite for longer-maturity debt.

Corporate Highlights:

Anglo American Plc is about to begin a formal sales process for De Beers, after receiving indications of interest from potential buyers that include two former chief executives of the iconic diamond miner.

Trafigura Group warned that market volatility may not translate to opportunities for its traders, as the commodity giant reported first-half results that showed its dividend payments exceeded net profit.

Procter & Gamble Co. plans to slash as many as 7,000 office jobs over the next two years as the maker of Tide laundry detergent and Gillette razors seeks to improve productivity.

Citigroup Inc. will cut its technology employee workforce in China by about 3,500 as part of its global simplification efforts.

Wise Plc is planning to list its shares in the US, the latest blow to London’s stock market.

Chinese officials summoned the heads of major electric vehicle makers, including BYD Co., to address concerns about the long-running price war, Bloomberg News has reported.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc plunged 26% in early trading after the discount airline reported earnings that missed estimates and refrained from providing a guidance, citing poor visibility.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:35 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1443

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3591

The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.86 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $105,420.09

Ether rose 0.7% to $2,623.88

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.33%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.48%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.56%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $63.17 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,397.96 an ounce

