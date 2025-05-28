Stock Rally Fades, Treasuries Snap Three-Day Gain: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stock-index futures slid and Treasuries halted a three-day rally amid lingering concern about the fiscal health of the US economy. Weak demand at a Japanese bond auction also hurt sentiment.

Asian shares erased their earlier gains to drop 0.1% with stocks in Hong Kong among the region’s biggest decliners. Longer maturities led Treasury losses while a 40-year auction in Japan drew the weakest demand since July. South Korean chip stocks rose before earnings from Nvidia Corp. due later Wednesday. Futures for the S&P 500 were flat while those for European shares retreated 0.2%.

“The concern I have is that normally the US outperforms when global growth slows, because it’s got the lowest operational leverage amongst other things, or when the dollar weakens,” said Andrew Garthwaite, chief global equity equity strategist at UBS. “The problem this time is the slowdown in global growth is led by the US and the Fed is more reactive initially.”

Investors have remained wary about the fiscal health of the US economy after President Donald Trump unleashed his tariff war and pushed for tax cuts, which raised concerns about the country’s burgeoning deficit. The Federal Reserve has reiterated it’s waiting to gather more evidence before cutting interest rates, while the “Sell America” trend has hurt the dollar, with a gauge of the currency losing almost 7% this year.

The decline in demand at Japan’s 40-year auction risks fueling further volatility in global debt markets. The nation’s 30-year yield jumped 10 basis points following the sale, while the yen trimmed its decline.

Japan’s debt sale came at a time when long-term borrowing costs have also surged in other major economies, including the US. Japanese yields, particularly in the super-long part of the curve, have been rising as the Bank of Japan scales back its bond purchases, while life insurers are failing to fill in that gap.

“The super-long sector has shown some strength since the end of last week,” said Miki Den, a senior rates strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo. “Unless fundamental concerns about further yield increases—driven by supply-demand imbalances and expectations for fiscal expansion—are resolved, this is not the right timing to engage in outright purchases or flattener trades.”

Concerns on the ability of governments to cover massive budget deficits have weighed on developed-market debt in recent days, pushing up longer-maturity US yields toward levels last seen in 2007.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand delivered its sixth interest-rate cut to fan economic recovery. The New Zealand dollar rose while the country’s short-dated bonds extend their decline following the RBNZ’s comment that the policy rate is now in a neutral zone.

Attention Wednesday will be on the earnings of Nvidia, the maker of chips vital to a build-out of AI infrastructure. The company will give an earnings report late Wednesday that will provide investors with a sense of whether that flood of spending is sustainable.

“Recent comments from hyperscalers like Microsoft, Amazon and Google indicated that demand for Nvidia’s chips should remain very strong in the coming quarters,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee. “If Nvidia’s earnings comments allude to such strength then the readthrough will be positive for Asia semi supply chain.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:50 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

Japan’s Topix rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.8%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1306

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.44 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1954 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3475

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $109,103.28

Ether fell 1% to $2,641.35

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.47%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.33%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,305.92 an ounce

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $61.16 a barrel

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Mia Glass and Hoi Yuet Woo.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.